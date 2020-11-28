SaGa Frontier Remastered Announced for Consoles and Mobile

Square Enix is home to the role-playing giant known as Final Fantasy, but it's also home to several other beloved role-playing series. That includes the always unique Saga Frontier series, and now the original game is getting a modern sheen with a new remaster. SaGa Frontier Remastered will hit hit consoles, PC, and mobile next summer, and will feature the return of all the main characters as well as a brand new character named Fuse. You can choose any of the characters at the beginning of the game, and they all have different endings, though they will of course all intersect (via Gematsu).

The remaster will also include additional portions of the game that didn't make it into the first version, meaning you'll get the full story behind Asellus. As for Fuse, you can unlock his story by clearing the other character's stories, and every aspect of the game has received a modern coat of paint.

The official Japanese website also featured extended details, which you can see below.

"Eighth Playable Character Fuse Added – A story for new protagonist Fuse has been added. This can be unlocked by clearing the stories of the other seven protagonists. The story is handled by SaGa series general director Akitoshi Kawazu and game writer / novelist Benny Matsuyama, with new music by composer Kenji Ito.

Fuse is a member of IRPO, the Regions’ organization for the maintenance of public order. His real name is Lostar, but he was given the nickname “Crazy Fuse” because of the way he goes out of control when he loses his temper. Although known for his problematic behavior, he has a strong sense of duty as a patrolman and his natural perception and decisiveness have given him a high rate of criminal arrests. Even today, he is investigating incidents throughout the Regions.

Missing Events Implemented – There were some events in Asellus’ story that were not implemented in the original release. By implementing those events, you can get enjoy Asellus’ story to the fullest extent.

Remastered with Beautiful Graphics and Useful Features – The game’s image remains unchanged, but the graphics quality has been enhanced. Characters, backgrounds, and monsters have all been made in high-resolution, and menus have been revamped to be more user-friendly. Quality-of-life features like 2x speed have also been added."

SaGa Frontier Remastered will hit PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS, and Android next summer.

Are you excited for SaGa Frontier Remastered? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!