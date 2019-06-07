New Saints Row May Be Revealed on Xbox’s E3 Stage

Last month, developer Volition teased that it has “exciting things ahead” for the Saints Row franchise, which has now been dormant for quite sometime. Fast-forward to this month, and it seems the developer is now teasing that something Saints Row related will be revealed this weekend, presumably on Xbox‘s E3 2019 stage.

The tease comes way of a new Tweet from the series’ official account, and while it’s possible it’s nothing more than a standard community engagement brand tweet, it’s interesting timing to talk about this weekend since this Sunday Microsoft will properly kick off E3 with its presser.

As you may know, it’s been four years since we last saw the franchise and six years since a mainline Saints Row game was released. In other words, it’s been awhile. Further, we haven’t seen Volition since August 2017, when it released Agents of Mayhem, which critically and commercially flopped. That was almost two years ago, which suggests we are closing in on when it should reveal its next game. And after the flop that was Agents of Mayhem, you’d assume the developer would return to its bread and butter.

At this point all we can do is speculate. Volition hasn’t confirmed or denied its presence at the show, nor has its publisher Deep Silver (which is owned by THQ Nordic).

That all said, take this with a grain of salt, there’s some speculation and a bit of stretch here. There’s almost certainly a new Saints Row game in development, that’s not the pertinent question. The salient question is: when will it be revealed? Microsoft’s stage? PC Gamer’s stage? Will it be announced at E3 at all? Only time will tell.

