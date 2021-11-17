Saints Row Reboot Delayed

The upcoming Saints Row reboot has been delayed, developer Deep Silver Volition announced late last night. While it had been previously scheduled to release on February 25, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store, it will now release on August 23, 2022. As for why it has been delayed, the announcement states — as is typical — that the team simply needs more time for polish due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve,” the announcement attributed to Jim Boone, Chief Creative Officer at Deep Silver Volition, reads in part. “The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.”

You can read the full statement for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/SaintsRow/status/1460842656494493699

“This is a chance for us to go back to our origins and get back to that more contemporary crime angle, that we love and what Saints Row is known for,” said Boone back when the reboot was first announced. “It was a great opportunity for us to tell the story we wanted to tell and most importantly tell a story that is contemporary that we think the people will relate to. What that means is, that could be everything from imagining the kind of debt that people deal with these days, student loans, the kinds of things you want to be able to do for the American Dream; imagine if you were in that world and you could form your own criminal empire. You could be your own boss and do things your way.”

As noted above, the new Saints Row is now officially set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on August 23, 2022. It had previously been set to release on February 25, 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the new Saints Row so far? Are you bummed about the new delay? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!