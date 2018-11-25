‘Saints Row: The Third -- The Full Package’ Confirmed For Nintendo Switch In 2019

Earlier this year, THQ Nordic announced a rather interesting surprise for the Nintendo Switch -- a port of the fantastic open-world game Saints Row: The Third. Well, thanks to a Brazilian rating list, we've got a few more details as to what players can expect when the port of the hit game arrives in 2019.

The listing comes from the Brazilian Advisory Rating website, which indicates that the game will be called Saints Row: The Third -- The Full Package when it releases. This indicates that we won't just see the original game in its entirety, but also the release of its DLC, which is likely to be included on the cartridge or as a separate download, depending on the overall size of the game.

When it initially released, Saints Row the Third tasked you with bringing back the Saints in high fashion, taking on adversaries and attempting to take over the city of Steelport in the process. Of course, that's easier said than done, considering that all sorts of rivals are gunning for the top spot as well.

Along with the initial games, the Full Package contents that came out following its release were as follows, and are likely to be included when the game comes out:

Saints Row: The Third - Season Pass DLC Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Genkibowl VII

Saints Row: The Third - Gangstas in Space

Saints Row: The Third - The Trouble with Clones DLC

Saints Row: The Third - FUNTIME! Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Z Style Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Explosive Combat Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Shark Attack Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Money Shot Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Invincible Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Penthouse Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Witches & Wieners Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Warrior Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Nyte Blayde Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Special Ops Vehicle Pack

Saints Row: The Third - Horror Pack

It'll be interesting to see if the publisher also brings back Whored Mode (yes, that's a play on words), in which you take on a number of oddball missions as you make progress through the game. Ever take on rival gang members in a hot dog suit? Well, you'll soon get your chance.

We'll let you know more details on the release as soon as THQ Nordic has them available. But yeah, this will be a nice introduction of open-world madness on the Nintendo Switch. Perhaps Grand Theft Auto V will follow, eh?

Saints Row: The Third -- The Full Package is also available on PC, Xbox 360 (backward compatible on Xbox One) and PlayStation 3.