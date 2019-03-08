Save 44% on ‘Santorini’, a Top 100 Strategy Board Game

Santorini is a strategy board game for the whole family that’s super easy to pick up, but will provide tons of depth and replay value for experienced players.

At the time of writing, the game comes in at #88 on BoardGameGeek’s all-powerful world ranking, so when you see that the price has dropped to only $16.92 (44% off) via Amazon and Walmart, you need to grab it. The price is an all-time low, and it has catapulted the game to the top 10 of Amazon’s Toys and Games bestsellers, so time is of the essence. The full description for the game reads:

“Build like a mortal, win like a God in the game of Santorini, the strategic family board game by Gordon Hamilton. The objective is simple: Be the first player to build, block, and climb your way to the top of a building three stories high. Sounds easy? Not so fast! Santorini requires tactical manoeuvring and increases in difficulty with the addition of extra powers via “god” cards. With thousands of possibilities and unlimited replay value, each round of Santorini is exciting and new! Unfold the beautiful game board and challenge your friends and family to construct gorgeous buildings! Both kids and adults can play this game that tests the bounds of mortal intelligence. Join the pantheon of winners in the game of Santorini!”

Santorini is a strategy-based board game that’s exhilarating and intellectually challenging! Play together and make family game night even more fun!

Race to build your way to the top of a stack of blocks! Use builder pieces and move one space in any direction.

Each player is dealt a God Card to be used strategically. When you find yourself in a tight spot, break or bend the rules!

Play against an opponent or team up and play two against two.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.