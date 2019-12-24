Saturday Night Live: Eddie Murphy Makes Fun of Sonic Movie’s Human Teeth Design

During a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, the show and comedian Eddie Murphy seemingly threw shade on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, or more specifically its original trailer and original Sonic design, which, as you may remember, was so hated that Paramount actually delayed the movie in order to correct it. The shade came during a skit dubbed Holiday Baking Championship, which featured “contestants” Eddie Murphy, Kyle Mooney, Heidi Gardner, and Cecily Strong on a baking competition show and presenting their holiday-themed confections to a panel of “judges,” represented by Aidy Bryant, Ego Nwodim, and Beck Bennett.

For his part, Eddie Murphy made a Sonic the Hedgehog-themed cake, or at least that was the intention. The final product was nearly as abominable as the movie’s original Sonic design. You may think this was a jab by itself, but for added measure, the show gave the Sonic cake human teeth, which is very obviously playing on the human teeth of the original design that everyone loathed. In fact, it was the only time the Internet ever — in the history of the Internet — collectively agreed on something.

There’s modern Sonic, classic Sonic, boom Sonic, movie Sonic v1, movie Sonic v2, and now there’s SNL Cake Sonic Surprisingly looks better than the first movie Sonic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8Gf2jfi5Wu — KJ Williams 🎄 (@TriptychLCA) December 22, 2019

SNL got the early version of the Sonic The Hedgehog movie design pretty accurate. pic.twitter.com/xDpgjuQUBM — Son of Karas (with Razzleberry Dressing) (@QuandaryMan) December 22, 2019

