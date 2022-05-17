Scavengers Developer Acquired by Behaviour Interactive, Console Versions Canceled

✖

Scavengers developer Midwinter Entertainment has been acquired by Dead by Daylight's Behaviour Interactive from the former's owner Improbable, it was announced today. The team at Midwinter Entertainment, consisting of around 30 people, will become part of the larger Behaviour Interactive studio starting on June 2nd. While it is unclear exactly what will happen to Scavengers, it would appear that the console versions of the video game, which were still in testing, have been scrapped.

The exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed. According to Eurogamer, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Scavengers are dead, the PC version is currently continuing with support from a small internal team. The rest of the studio is reportedly now working on a new project.

Scavengers is a free-to-play action shooter with a bit of sandbox-style PvE and class-based PvP centered around survival. The game launched in Early Access for PC via Steam in May 2021 and is still available, but it remains unclear for how long it might be supported following the sale with the console versions canceled.

"Behaviour was not just looking for any studio, but the right studio. Chemistry was essential and our similar values, cultures and our commitment to creating games that push boundaries and defy expectations make Midwinter a perfect fit," said Rémi Racine, Behaviour Interactive's President and Executive Producer, as part of today's announcement. "This is an important move during a milestone year for Behaviour, which will mark its 30th anniversary in September, and further evidence of the impressive growth that has seen our revenues more than double since 2019 and our team reach nearly 1,000 full-time employees."

"When we first started talking to Behaviour months ago, the alignment across the teams was striking, and in my experience rare," added Mary Olson, Midwinter Entertainment's Studio Head, as part of the same announcement. "As we continued to explore, it was clear the opportunity goes beyond similar values and development philosophy. We are thrilled to join and learn from a team with proven success across a broad spectrum of IP, while in turn leveraging the strong foundation, culture, and team we've built at Midwinter to expand Behaviour's portfolio. Plus, Midwinter will be able to leverage 30 years of legacy and join forces with one of North America's fastest-growing gaming studios."

