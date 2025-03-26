Steam’s Newest Breakout Indie Already Has Over 100K Players (And You Can Try It For Free)

While you might think Assassin’s Creed Shadows would be the biggest thing happening on Steam right now, you’d be wrong. Sure, the latest Assassin’s Creed has been a big hit for Ubisoft, but the trending new release charts on Steam have crowned a different king. Or should we say, a different drug lord, because the indie game topping Steam’s trending charts right now is none other than Schedule I. This drug lord sim game launched into Early Access on March 24th and has already surpassed 100K concurrent players, leaving Assassin’s Creed Shadows in the dark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Schedule I comes from indie developer TVGS, aka Tyler. It’s an open-world co-op crime simulator where you work your way up the ranks selling Schedule I substances, aka, drugs. It features first-person cartoon graphics that guides you through growing, crafting, and distributing drugs from the small time all the way up to building your own drug empire. It’s like if Breaking Bad were a video game. No doubt, one key component of the game’s appeal, aside from the chaos of battling law enforcement and rival cartels, is its multiplayer co-op component. You can join up with your friends to manage your drug empire together, letting gamers enjoy the chaotic gameplay loop together.

Play video

Since launching into Early Access, the game has reached an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam with over 5000 reviews so far. Clearly, gamers are hungry for a fun, co-op management game with simulation and automation components. And the irrelevant drug lord theme doesn’t hurt, either.

Schedule I is currently on sale as part of Steam’s City Building & Colony Sim fest, but the discount is fairly modest, with an introductory offer of just 15% off the demo price of $20. That makes this Early Access indie darling $16.99 until the sale ends on March 31st. So, it’s clearly not price alone that’s caused Schedule I to make such impressive waves on Steam. That said, it does have a “free sample” demo that will let you try out Schedule I for free to get a taste of the gameplay and see if you’ll be coming back for more.

Schedule 1 Drug Dealer Simulator Gameplay Overview

With reviews praising the gameplay loop as “perfect” and “addictive,” let’s break down just what it is that gamers love about Schedule I. The game starts you from the bottom, with no money, nothing to sell, and no connections.

You work to build your business from nothing, with gameplay centered on a few key steps. You will manufacture drugs, unlocking new recipes to create better variants to entice your customers. Then, you have to distribute the product, finding customers. Eventually, you’ll be able to hire dealers to take care of this piece, slowly expanding your empire with more employees and facilities. As you grow your drug empire in Schedule I, gameplay also entails fighting the law and rival cartels. You can fight melee style or use firearms, which come with a pretty satisfying first-person explosion animation.

A drug lord simulator needs a good RV

This is the core gameplay loop, but that’s not the only thing players are loving about the game. Many reviews make note of the in-game casino, where you can play games like slots or blackjack to earn money. For many, this element adds the perfect additional layer of entertainment and high-risk, high-reward potential to more quickly increase cashflow.

With so much praise already, many fans are eager to see what’s next for Schedule I. Since the game is currently in Early Access, the developer plans to continue making changes based on player feedback. That means free updates are likely incoming, with planned expansions to the map, production, and available drugs. Schedule I is currently available on Steam for $20, with a free demo you can download to try it out.