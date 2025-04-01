Schedule 1 Patch Notes for the Latest Update Revealed

Schedule 1 has captivated players since it launched last week, rising to claim a top spot in the Steam concurrent charts. This indie game takes inspiration from simulators and Breaking Bad to create a chaotic gameplay loop where players rise in the ranks to create their own drug-selling empire. And since its launch, it has already received several updates to improve gameplay based on player feedback. Today, Patch #5 for Schedule 1 released with several quality of life improvements and bug fixes to ensure players can run their business with as few interruptions as possible.

Today’s patch is Patch #5, and it is focused primarily on fixing bugs and improving the game quality. So, while you won’t see any major new content with this latest update, it will improve your overall gaming experience. Key highlights include making it easier to find your owned vehicles, as they’ll now appear on the map app. Bugs in the much-beloved casino have also been fixed, so no more dealer spoilers during blackjack.

Along with the patch notes for Patch #5, the game developer shared that they’ve started working on the first content update. Better yet, TVGS plans to release Schedule 1‘s first content update this weekend, with sneak peeks on the way soon. So while today’s update isn’t huge, it looks like a big one will be here by the time gamers are ready to settle in for their weekend play sessions.

Schedule 1 Patch Notes for Patch #5 – Version 0.3.3f14

For a full list of bug fixes and improvements in today’s Schedule 1 update, see the patch notes from Steam below:

Tweaks/Improvements

Added an active display setting to choose which monitor the game displays on.

Botanists will now automatically move product from their supplies to drying racks.

Owned vehicles are now visible on the map app.

Implemented a few validity checks/failsafes for NPC pathfinding and warping. I think this was one of the primary causes of crashing on certain chipsets (thanks to Chi Chi on Discord for bringing this to my attention).

Refactored employee item movement behaviour to be a bit smarter.

Implemented NPC effects culling at a certain distance to improve performance.

Bug Fixes

Fixed non-host clients sometimes not being able to hit/stand in blackjack.

Fixed a quest UI bug that was sometimes causing infinite loading screens in multiplayer.

Fixed clipboard selections not reassigning without first manually clearing the existing selection (employee beds, botanist supplies, etc).

Fixed the dealer sometimes preemptively revealing its hand to non-host players in blackjack.

Fixed first-person jacket looking janky.

Fixed ‘Master Chef’ achievement being rewarded prematurely.

Fixed some property null references that were causing multiplayer loading/desync issues.

The drying rack ‘dry’ button is now non-interactable if the input slot is reserved by an employee.

Fixed NPC ‘stay in building’ behaviour sometimes causing errors for non-host players.

Fixed NPC voiceover emitters sometimes throwing a null reference.

These quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes should give players a smoother experience with Schedule 1 while we wait on those sneak peeks for the first big content update. Schedule 1 is available on Steam in Early Access, with a “Free Sample” demo that players can check out before they buy.

Are you playing Schedule 1 yet?