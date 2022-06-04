✖

Ebb Software has periodically shared updates on the new Xbox console exclusive and PC game Scorn as its release approaches, and this month, the most recent update shared some reassuring news about the game's development. In response to multiple questions throughout May asking about the game's release plans, Ebb Software confirmed that Scorn is indeed still on track for its October release despite it not receiving a specific release date at this time. What's more, some teasers about more of the game being shown off soon has led some to believe that we may soon see Scorn once more during Xbox's upcoming summer event.

The development update from Scorn's creators was shared in the May edition of "The Pulse" where those looking forward to the game get their monthly updates. After saying that the team is "still on track for our October launch," the blog post shared via Steam provided more details from creative director and Ebb Software CEO Ljubomir Peklar.

"Over the last month, our 3D team has finalised creating all of the remaining static meshes, so production is progressing well. They aim to have everything completed in June. Animation and VFX are currently our biggest focus, and the teams are busy ironing out bugs and finalising everything. We're full steam ahead for our release in October and excited to be able to show off more of the game soon."

Over on Twitter, the account for the game hasn't given any indication of when we might see something from Ebb about Scorn, but people are hoping it's going to be soon.

Keep your eyes peeled 👀 — Scorn (@scorn_game) June 3, 2022

Given that the game is indeed a console exclusive on the Xbox platform, many are hopeful that it'll make an appearance at Xbox's Summer Game Fest event it's hosting alongside Bethesda. A clip shared in the May update shown higher up depicted just a couple of seconds of gameplay where the player used some sort of bony weapon to fire at a creature of Scorn. Given how short that segment was, it's not unreasonable to think that's a preview of what'll be shown again in just a matter of days.

Scorn is currently scheduled for an October release on the Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms.