Scribblenauts Showdown Confirmed, Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Good news, Scribblenauts fans! A new game has been announced for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch owners and not only that, but it’s coming soon! Scribblenauts Showdown brings the franchise back after four years of silence, and now fans can enjoy it on the hit hybrid console from Nintendo as well as Sony and Microsoft platforms.

It’s Scribblenauts, party-style! Use your imagination and go head-to-head in the ultimate multiplayer showdown! Enjoy a party-style Scribblenauts experience, conjuring from over 35,000 objects from the vast Scribblenauts dictionary to outsmart your opponent in over 25 minigames!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play solo or with up to four of your friends* in Showdown Mode and imagine your way to victory through card-based strategy and creative skill

Face off against a friend or the CPU in Versus Mode

Go nuts in the Sandbox – create anything in eight different Sandbox levels and watch what happens, solo or with a friend

Create your own Scribblenaut by unlocking hundreds of wacky costume pieces and vehicles

The word-heavy title offers several different player experiences to choose from, including the classic sandbox mode, or duking it out with a friend in the versus mode! If you’re like me like a little solitude with your gaming, you can also play a plethora of mini-games 100% solo if that’s more your style!

The sandbox mode is nothing new to the franchise, but it does bring with it eight different levels for players to go Starite hunting in. This mode is perfect for veterans of the series that want to recapture what they love about previous installments. You can even design your own Scribblenaut to show off your inner style and individualise your play experience a little more!

To enjoy the board-game style title, Scribblenauts Showdown will be dropping for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 6th! Get ready, get set – WORD PLAY!