Scuf Gaming H1 Headset Review: A Comfortable Companion for Any Platform

✖

Scuf Gaming’s H1 headset released at the perfect time for many people who were likely in the market for a change. With the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles releasing in November and tons of games on the horizon, why not look to invest in a new headset as well? The H1 boasts both comfort and impressive sound to make it a strong candidate for such a change, and while its wired setup might be too restrictive for some, it’s also a convenient measure to ensure its compatibility with whatever you may be playing right now.

I’ve largely stuck with a single wireless headset throughout most of the previous console generation, though I often ended up using it with a wired connection anyway to avoid hassling with battery levels and connectivity issues. While having a wireless option with the H1 for Scuf’s headset debut would’ve been welcome, past headset experiences suggested wired was personally the way to go anyway, so not having that wireless option wasn’t as big an issue as it might be for others. The $129.99 starting price for a wired-only device did raise some eyebrows at first, but the appeal of the headset only grew over weeks of usage.

Before you even hear anything coming through the speakers, the H1 already succeeds by being as unobtrusive as possible. Its bulkiest parts are the exceptionally comfortable ear cushions, and they’re not even that bulky to begin with. A compact frame around the earpieces does away with the oversized and sometimes gaudy designs other headsets boast and excels at making you forget that you’re even wearing a headset.

Just as there were no complaints to be had where comfort was concerned, the sound produced by the headset offered a similar level of quality. After testing it on a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC across games like Cyberpunk 2077, Apex Legends, and others, it offered high-quality sound regardless of the game or platform. It quickly became a go-to option for maintaining a competitive edge in online games, and even single-player experiences that didn’t necessitate the use of a headset became more immersive with the H1.

When bouncing back and forth between games on the new consoles, the in-line volume control and the mute switch became a valuable tool for adjusting sound to fit the game being played. It’s worth noting that the plastic casing around the volume control does feel cheaper and far less durable than the frame of the headset itself, which was surprising and hard to ignore, but a benefit of that is you barely even feel it there, which is vital considering how the headset is wired. If asked to choose between a flimsier but lighter component built into the wire and a heavier but sturdier one, the former feels like the better option even if it doesn’t match the rest of the design. The detachable and maneuverable mic that connects to the left earpiece doesn’t have the same issue, though, and hardly made the headset any more cumbersome when attached. Being able to pop it on and off when it’s needed or not was a notable convenience and a feature that was used often.

The headset is customizable to a degree, though that feature may not have as much enduring value for those like myself who tend to stick to a limited number of devices over time. Whereas differently shaped control sticks or triggers may accommodate individual playstyle preferences and actually affect in-game performance, the H1’s customizations are largely based around cosmetic or convenience. Interchangeable “speaker tags” snap onto the outside of the earpieces to change up the look of the headset, which may have some value if you want to match a controller or achieve a certain aesthetic you’ve been working towards with the rest of your devices. One or two speaker tag options will likely suffice for most buyers and, while the option to customize the look is central to Scuf’s brand, locking basic colors for speaker tags behind $9.99 add-ons or even a $19.99 fee for “designer” speaker tags feels excessive.

Continued use will show how well the H1 holds up over time, but from the time spent with it since its early December launch, it’s hard to imagine it giving out anytime soon. It’s an option that may seem a bit pricey at first compared to other wired competitors, but it’s a strong debut for Scuf’s headset expansions and one that’ll complement nicely whatever platform you find yourself on in the coming years.

Scuf Gaming’s H1 gaming headset is available through Scuf’s site with a starting price of $129.99. An H1 headset was provided by Scuf Gaming for review purposes.