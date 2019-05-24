New SCUF Prestige Controller Revealed for Xbox One and PC

SCUF Gaming has been on the rise in the advanced controller scene for nearly a decade, offering gamers an entirely different experience when it comes to using console peripherals. The company has been known for producing high quality products that are customizable by the user in order to provide the best possible way to play games. That said, they have officially announced the SCUF Prestige, which will likely become the new standard for gamers playing on Xbox One, Android devices, and those who choose to use a controller while gaming on a PC.

In a statement from SCUF Gaming founder and CEO Duncan Ironmonger, he mentions how their goal has always been to see all controllers feature the same functionality that their devices do. “Fast forward to where we are today, it is very humbling to see how large the professional gaming controller market and esports industry have become,” he said. “With SCUF Prestige, we’ve not only built on our institutional knowledge, but have listened to the Xbox community and incorporated new features to deliver what we believe is the best Xbox controller experience to date.”

The biggest draws for SCUF’s controllers, outside of the premium quality, has always been the customizability. With “replaceable ergonomic back paddles, adjustable hair triggers, magnetic remapping of controls, quick shift trigger stops, and interchangeable thumbsticks,” there’s no denying that SCUF offers a unique experience when gamers play with their controllers. In addition to these features, here’s what else the SCUF Prestige has to offer:

Powerful lithium-ion battery that provides up to 30 hours of playtime on a full charge

Removable faceplate for effortless controller customization and thumbstick configuration

Weight of just 262 grams, making it among the lightest high-performance controllers on the market

High-grade, rubberized grip, delivering unprecedented non-slip comfort

Mechanical hair trigger fine-tuning and redesigned quick-shift trigger stop system

Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring wireless compatibility with both Xbox One, PC and Mobile

The SCUF Prestige will work with PC, Xbox One, and Android devices. The latest controller is currently available to pre-order, starting at $159.99, and will ship within 30 days of the date of purchase. You can find out more and pick one up for yourself right here.

What do you think about this? Have you been using SCUF controllers for some time, or have you been on the fence about picking one up?