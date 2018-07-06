Sea of Thieves Battle Royale Could Be Happening

Battle royale – it’s everywhere. It’s in our newsfeeds, it’s in our games, and probably going to be making a huge comeback in our movies as well. The popular PvP gaming niche continues to grow as both PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite continue to rise in the community’s standings. With more and more games following suit, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, it does make us wonder what’s next. Apparently, it might be Sea of Thieves.

The team over at Rare LTD recently sat down with Game Informer to talk about Sea of Thieves and their plans for the future. Yes, that even includes their “unique” spin on the popular genre. Design Director Mike Chapman recently told the site, “I think last year we said every sail on the horizon will always be a real player ship.”

He added, “Players started asking for skeleton ships, and we said, ‘Let’s give it to them’… People also said it would be cool if we expanded the world, so we’ve expanded the world, but we’ve done it, and we made the gameplay fundamentally different in Devil’s Roar for Forsaken Shores.

“I think there are so many examples of content in the game where we’re like, we always talk about the death mechanics and we turned it into the ghost ship. We put a Sea of Thieves spin on a familiar mechanic with new and interesting takes. We see the battle royale thing, but I think there will be opportunities to do that kind of thing differently. It’s interesting where you can take PvP in the game, but we’d want to put a unique Sea of Thieves spin on it and do something completely surprising.”

Studio Head Craig Duncan also elaborated a bit on why their own spin would be necessary, “”It’s not about taking something that works super well in another game, and going, ‘Hey, let’s start everyone in a Sea of Thieves map from different points and have you all come together.’”

When the game first launched, it was essentially crucified for its lack of content. Luckily, the team is very attentive to fan feedback and that has sense changed with numerous content drops and even more on the way. If the community doesn’t want battle royale, however, they would consider leaving it out of the title for good.