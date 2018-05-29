Sea of Thieves Releases Hungering Deep With New Update

Sea of Thieves’ first of several planned expansions called The Hungering Deep is now available with more content and customization options included in the update.

Just as Rare’s schedule previewed, The Hungering Deep is now available for all Sea of Thieves players on both the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC platforms. The official Sea of Thieves Twitter account shared the news of the expansion going live with a link that included the full list of notes for this update.

The Hungering Deep is now LIVE! Gather your crew, take to the sea and discover what awaits you. Good luck pirates, you’re going to need it! View the full release notes here: https://t.co/mskY0MoZLq pic.twitter.com/moW6Xbtp9B — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) May 29, 2018

Bilge Rats – To stay in the know as to what is changing in the Sea of Thieves, visit the Bilge Rat character in the taverns to discover what time-limited events are active. Whether it’s The Hungering Deep or future events, this is the place to go!

– To stay in the know as to what is changing in the Sea of Thieves, visit the Bilge Rat character in the taverns to discover what time-limited events are active. Whether it’s The Hungering Deep or future events, this is the place to go! New Threat – Something old, vast and hungry is surfacing. Follow the trail of riddles and rumours. We hope you live to tell the tale.

– Something old, vast and hungry is surfacing. Follow the trail of riddles and rumours. We hope you live to tell the tale. Speaking Trumpet – Parley! Let other ships know if you are friend or foe with the new Speaking Trumpet, making yourself heard from longer distances. The first Speaking Trumpet is obtainable through The Hungering Deep campaign, but purchasable variants will be arriving in the shops in the near future.

– Parley! Let other ships know if you are friend or foe with the new Speaking Trumpet, making yourself heard from longer distances. The first Speaking Trumpet is obtainable through The Hungering Deep campaign, but purchasable variants will be arriving in the shops in the near future. Ship’s Flags – Want to sink and plunder, or seek allies to adventure with? Let your intentions be known with new flags which can be raised high above your ship! Climb up to the crow’s nest and decide which to raise.

– Want to sink and plunder, or seek allies to adventure with? Let your intentions be known with new flags which can be raised high above your ship! Climb up to the crow’s nest and decide which to raise. Drum – BOOM! Pirate percussionists (inspired by Merrick himself) can now be heard all across the seas. The first drum is obtainable through The Hungering Deep campaign, but purchasable variants will be arriving in the shops in the near future.

– BOOM! Pirate percussionists (inspired by Merrick himself) can now be heard all across the seas. The first drum is obtainable through The Hungering Deep campaign, but purchasable variants will be arriving in the shops in the near future. Tattoos – Many pirates wanted them and now they are here! Check out the vanity chest for 16 sailor tattoo sets and visit the clothing shop on outposts for stocks of four purchasable tattoo sets.

– Many pirates wanted them and now they are here! Check out the vanity chest for 16 sailor tattoo sets and visit the clothing shop on outposts for stocks of four purchasable tattoo sets. Scars – What enemies have fallen to your pirate might? Scars earned through campaigns and events such as The Hungering Deep will allow you to tell a story of your pirate’s history and adventures. These are not purchasable, they must be earned.

The update also included many new customization variety options and the ability to see previews of your pirates’ outfits when selecting a new look. Those changes and more can all be seen here through the official patch notes.