Sea of Thieves Datamine Hints at New Open Beta

A Sea of Thieves datamine appears to have revealed new information about the possibility of an upcoming open beta before the game’s upcoming release date.
Following the release of a new update for Sea of Thieves, Redditor vJoeyz who was responsible for previous Sea of Thieves datamines took another look at the latest update to see what’s changed. Among other details concerning the Kraken and some NPC models and outfits, there was one detail towards the end that mentioned quests for an open beta.
Another open beta hasn’t been announced by Rare yet though, so until an official confirmation comes, it’s uncertain whether an additional open beta will take place before Sea of Thieves releases on March 20. The results of vJoeyz’s datamine can be seen below, the very last detail being the one that apparently teases the new open beta.
- New PirateGenerator customization options added: Dirt, eye color, eyebrows, facial hair, freckles, hair color, makeup, scars, skin color and tattoos.
- Added more Kraken ShipWrappingTentacle AI behavior for the small and the large ship (KrakenShipWrappingTentacle_HeavyAttack, KrakenShipWrappingTentacle_ShakeAttack, …)
- More Kraken ‘shipgrab’-materials and textures added
- A kraken_poison_drops visual effect
- More “Hideout”-GameObjects and Blueprints* added (BP_AnimatedSteps, BP_StepsTrigger, PirateLegendCategory etc.) *Blueprints as in the visual scripting tool used in Unreal Engine
- An Equipment Shopkeeper was added (where you can buy new spyglasses, pocket watches etc.) (replaces the ‘TrinketShop’)
- Admiral-styled PocketWatch and spyglass
- BilgeRat-styled PocketWatch and spyglass
- Island and Ship Cosmetic-Chest added, this is probably where you can change the new beforementioned facial hair etc.
- More different skelly difficulty ranks added (AIProgression AccuracyGraphs)
- Custom projectile impact effects when hitting the Kraken (for Cannonball, PistolShots and ShotSmall*) *These are probably the projectiles fired from the blunderbuss
- Two Legendary Tavern NPC models added
- More swimming-specific animations (tankard, showing treasure map for female_large etc.)
- Pig cargo ‘eat’ and ‘eat hungry’ animations (implying you have to keep your animal-cargo fed)
- Separate AI ProgressionController for skellies in forts
- Order-of-Souls NPC ghost-outfit (for the NPC itself)
- Artifacts and crates now have a glint light glow
- Two new generic Shopkeeper models
- A new (second) ship anchor model
- Skelly ‘laugh’ and ‘fear’ sound effects
- Something called the ‘Armory’-menu – contains images like: all.png, blunderbus.png, dagger.png, hammer.png, pistol.png, sniper.png, sword.png
- References to OPEN BETA Order-of-Souls quests (Yay!)