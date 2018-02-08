Sea of Thieves Datamine Hints at New Open Beta

A Sea of Thieves datamine appears to have revealed new information about the possibility of an upcoming open beta before the game’s upcoming release date.

Following the release of a new update for Sea of Thieves, Redditor vJoeyz who was responsible for previous Sea of Thieves datamines took another look at the latest update to see what’s changed. Among other details concerning the Kraken and some NPC models and outfits, there was one detail towards the end that mentioned quests for an open beta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another open beta hasn’t been announced by Rare yet though, so until an official confirmation comes, it’s uncertain whether an additional open beta will take place before Sea of Thieves releases on March 20. The results of vJoeyz’s datamine can be seen below, the very last detail being the one that apparently teases the new open beta.