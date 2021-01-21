Sea of Thieves Season One Release Date Revealed

As was announced late last year, Rare's Sea of Thieves is set to move to a seasonal update model on Xbox and PC that should be familiar to fans of video games like Fortnite or Apex Legends starting this month. Also familiar? The intention to add an optional "Plunder Pass" premium tier to seasonal progression. While it had previously been vaguely set to begin this new model in January, it has now been announced that Sea of Thieves Season One will, in fact, start on January 28th.

"Each season lasts approximately three months, and each season begins with a new piece of content, a new experience or way of play to start each season," Sea of Thieves creative director Mike Chapman said when the changes were first announced. "And alongside that, over the three months, there'll be regular and featured live events, hundreds of new rewards to go and play for, alongside ongoing quality-of-life patches, emporium updates, and ongoing rewards as part of our Twitch drops."

Full details on what, exactly, Season One will include have not yet been revealed. Nor has the exact pricing for the "Plunder Pass" been announced. If it is in line with other live service titles using the same kind of model, it will likely be around $10 to $15 per season and offer various cosmetics that, while nice, are by no means necessary.

As noted above, Sea of Thieves' first season is set to kick off on January 28th. Sea of Thieves itself is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

