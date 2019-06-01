Sea of Thieves Announces Tabletop Role-Playing Game

The pirate-themed video game Sea of Thieves is officially landing at an unexpected port: tabletop gaming. The game announced this week that Mongoose Publishing has created a role-playing game based on it, and that it’s now available for pre-order. Even better? Folks that participate in the pre-order period for the physical version automatically receive an ebook version of the new tabletop game—immediately.

“Find your inner pirate in the Sea of Thieves Roleplaying Game,” the tabletop game’s description reads. “Using the new Avast system for quick and easy play, you will race other pirates to buried treasure, fight Skeleton Captains on tropical islands, tackle Voyages for the Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls and Merchant Alliance, and brave Megalodons and Krakens as they rise up from the depths to thwart your enterprises.”

While the PDF version of the game is currently available to order, the physical pre-order comes with the PDF as well. The physical boxed set is scheduled to release this October. The PDF runs about $38 dollars, while the boxed set is more expensive at about $76.

We’re excited to announce the Sea of Thieves Roleplaying Game! Working with @MongoosePub, we’ve brought the adventures of the seas to the tabletop. You’ll soon be fighting skeletons, uncovering buried gold, and hunting down a deceitful captain. Pre-order: https://t.co/6MnCOn1cf0 pic.twitter.com/lKbOH2osGH — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) May 31, 2019

Here’s everything included with the Sea of Thieves Roleplaying Game boxed set, according to Mongoose’s website:

Book of Pirates: Your introduction to the Sea of Thieves, with a complete Voyage that will teach you everything you need to know about pirating. You’ll be sailing the Sea of Thieves within minutes of opening the box!

Sea of Thieves, the video game developed by Rare, is currently available on PC and Xbox One. For more information about the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

