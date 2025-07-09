Sea of Thieves Teases “Much-Requested Feature” in First Ever Direct Stream

Fans of Sea of Thieves should have a lot to look forward to later this week. Microsoft and Rare have announced a Sea of Thieves Community Direct livestream, which will take place on Thursday, July 10th at 10 a.m. ET. The stream will air on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. During the showcase, the developers will pull back the curtain on the game’s next two seasons “and beyond.” If that weren’t enough, changes are coming to the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme, and viewers will find out about a “much-requested feature that’s recently been ticking away in development.”

Naturally, this cryptic description has already led to speculation about what will be announced. Right now though, fans are mostly just hoping that the developers will offer substantial content that keeps the game alive and thriving. Sea of Thieves has been going strong since 2018, and the game seemed to gain a lot of interest following its release on PS5 last year. Seven years is a long time for any live-service game to continue getting support, and fans can’t be blamed for wondering about the future.

The Community Direct should offer Rare a good opportunity to share some positive news. While Sea of Thieves has gotten the majority of the developer’s attention over the last few years, Rare was also working on a new Xbox property called Everwild. Everwild was in development for quite some time, and had apparently gone through multiple changes in direction. Unfortunately, fans will never get a chance to see what Rare was up to, as Everwild was cancelled last week, along with several other games in development at Xbox owned studios. Reports have also indicated that Sea of Thieves director Gregg Mayles apparently left the company.

Naturally, the potential departure of Mayles raises questions about the future of Sea of Thieves, and Rare in general. It’s possible Sea of Thieves could continue to thrive long after his departure, but there’s no way of knowing what the future holds. Hopefully the livestream will offer some assurances for anyone nervous about the game’s future, while getting players excited about things to come. If there’s one thing that can make fans breathe a sigh of relief, it’s the fact that Rare is already talking about plans for more than two additional seasons. That seems to suggest that there’s still a lot more in the works.

Of course, tomorrow’s Sea of Thieves Community Direct would be a good place to announce a version of the game for Nintendo Switch 2. Sea of Thieves was one of the first games announced as part of Xbox’s multiplatform initiative. While the original Switch received Pentiment and Grounded as part of that move, Sea of Thieves was noticeably missing, despite getting a PS5 release. That was likely a result of Nintendo’s system lacking the necessary power to run the game. With Nintendo Switch 2 now available, Rare could have another chance at increasing the current player pool. We’ll have to wait and see what gets announced during the Community Direct!

