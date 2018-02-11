Secret of Mana Remake System Requirements Revealed

The release date for the remake of the classic game Secret of Mana is almost here, and before that release comes a confirmation of the game’s price as well as its modest PC requirements.

Seeing how the game was originally released back in 1993 under a different name, it makes sense that the requirements for running the game wouldn’t be too demanding. It’s been rereleased more than once since it first came out, but this newest release offers a full 3D remake of the game for PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and Steam.

As for the Steam version, the game’s product page lists a $40 price tag for the game as well as the easy to manage system requirements seen below:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)

Processor: INTEL Core i3 2.4GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GT730 / RADEON R7 240

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 11 GB available space

Additional Notes: Resolution: 1280×720

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)

Processor: INTEL Core i5 2.00GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 / RADEON R7 260X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 11 GB available space

Additional Notes: Resolution: 1920×1080

The game’s Steam page also offered additional details on what all will be included in the remake of Square Enix’s game. Several instances of DLC content will come with the game that adds unique armor for characters as well as some custom downloadable wallpaper along with other features.

KEY FEATURES:

Moogle Suit DLC – Equippable armor that can be used in game. This special piece of equipment also changes the appearance of the characters.

Tiger Two Piece DLC -Equippable armor that can be used in game. This special piece of equipment also changes the appearance of Primm.

Tiger Suit DLC – Equippable armor that can be used in game. This special piece of equipment also changes the appearance of Randi and Popoi.

Custom downloadable wallpaper (sizes: 1024 x 768, 1280 x 1024, 1920 x 1080, 2560 x 1600)

3D Graphics – Revamped visuals for the entire game; a vivid, Mana-filled world rebuilt in 3D!

Upgraded Gameplay – The original system has been reworked in an effort to realize a modern action RPG with improved gameplay.

The remake of Secret of Mana is scheduled to release on Feb. 15.