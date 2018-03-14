Secret World Legends Makes Its Epic Return With New Chapter

Originally released in 2012, The Secret World has been re-branded into what is now called Secret World Legends. The game uses a contemporary setting of a current earth where three extremely secret occult societies vie for power over each other as they take on supernatural enemies from the horror fiction genre as well as folklore from around the world.

Now the journey continues with a brand new chapter called “Dawn of the Morninglight” which will take players into a new country … into cult country. The Morninglight cult were a serious force of “big bad” and that only escalated after the defeat of a fallen angel in season one. The latest expansion to feature this organized foe is set to release on April 4th.

We don’t know a whole lot about the new chapter save for what’s in the trailer at the top of this article, but it’s great to see the developers honor their promise of new content in 2018 following their promise to make this game what it was meant to be after it originally flopped.

“The fuse is lit. Philip Marquard, leader of the Morninglight, has been making moves in a hotbed of cultist operations: New Dawn. A mysterious text was sent to your phone. It’s time to come out of the shadows and spring into action.

Infiltrate the New Dawn compound. Rise up within their ranks. Experience brand new, fully voice-acted missions, defeat new creatures inspired by ancient folklore, and uncover the sinister truths of the Morninglight cult in this thrilling new chapter of Secret World Legends.”

The re-launch of the title has seen quite a few changes, namely in the gameplay as the executive producer Scott Junior explains:

“One of our biggest goals in relaunching the game has been to re-imagine the core gameplay experience in a way befitting a modern-day action RPG. Secret World Legends features combat that feels more natural, deep systems that are more intuitive, better structuring of the early game for new players, and improved mission flow to strengthen the pace of progression for players.”

Secret World Legends is available now for PC.