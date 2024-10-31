Secretlab Announces New Titan Evo NanoGen Gaming Chair

Secretlab’s line of Titan Evo chairs was bolstered once more today with a new version of the chair added to the lineup: the NanoGen Edition. It looks quite similar to the standard Titan Evo gaming chair that’s been iterated on over the years, so while you shouldn’t expect many changes in appearances, it’s the material that’s gone into the NanoGen Edition that Secretlab is hyping up this time. This new NanoGen Edition chair uses a NanoGen hybrid leatherette and a NanoFoam composite foam to create what Secretlab describes as a “paradoxical breakthrough” in comfort.

In an announcement for the new Titan Evo NanoGen Edition gaming chair, Secretlab explained the dilemma it’s faced when creating products like this. You essentially either have an exterior that’s comfortable but not long-lasting or vice versa, but the NanoGen Edition chair looks to marry those two concepts with the use of the NanoGen hybrid leatherette which is “more supple than ever, while being our

most resilient leatherette yet,” according to Secretlab. Working under the seams is the new NanoFoam composite which Secretlab also called its most supportive foam yet, and Secretlab also has a better version of its armrests using memory foam that was previously an add-on, but it’s now the default with the NanoGen Edition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

secretlab’s new titan evo nanogen edition chair in pure white.

Overall, the NanoGen Edition chair is largely an upgrade geared towards durability and comfort rather than a whole new shape or design. While we haven’t gone hands-on with one, the look of it seems somewhere between the standard Titan Evo and the SoftWeave version which is much softer but wouldn’t hold up as long as a leatherette. This new Titan Evo NanoGen Edition chair comes in two different colors: Pure Black and Pure White. The black chair is pretty standard throughout Secretlab’s various models and their upgrades, but this new Pure White chair is unique in the sense that nearly everything about it is white from the backrest itself down to the caster wheels. So if you’re going for an all-white aesthetic in your gaming space and are fine with putting the NanoGen Edition’s durability to the test, the Pure White chair may meet that need.

Secretlab chairs are not cheap, however, and the same is true for the NanoGen Edition. Both the Pure White and Pure Black chairs go for $799.99 each which puts it at roughly $250 above what you’d pay for a normal Titan Evo right now.

secretlab’s new titan evo nanogen edition chair in pure black.

Given how Secretlab typically rolls out new products like this, we’ll see the NanoGen Edition start with these black and white options before more become available in the future. Secretlab is very big on its collaborations with major brands as well with a new Dragon Ball chair released just this month and a Warhammer 40,000 one last month, for example, so we’ll likely also see some special editions new and old adorning the NanoGen Edition chair later on if you don’t mind waiting.

Secretlab’s new Titan Evo NanoGen Edition gaming chair launches today and can be bought from Secretlab’s site. You can check out our review of the original Titan Evo here which launched over three years ago and has been iterated on since.