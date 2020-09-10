Sega Dreamcast Is 21 Years Old, and Fans are Celebrating

By Marc Deschamps

On September 9th, 1999, the Sega Dreamcast released in North America. While the console marked Sega's final foray into the console market, the system had an impressive library of games, including Sonic Adventure 2, Crazy Taxi, Skies of Arcadia, and Jet Set Radio. Unfortunately, the console failed to find a large audience, leading to Sega becoming a third-party publisher. The years, however, have been quite kind to the Dreamcast. Many of the system's features are now considered ahead of their time, and fans have a lot of nostalgia for the Dreamcast. In honor of the system's 21st anniversary, a number of fans took to social media to share their memories.

Were you a fan of the Sega Dreamcast? What was your favorite game on the system? Let us know in the comments or share yours directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the Sega Dreamcast!

That's an impressive stack of games!

prevnext

A lot of fans are showing off their favorites.

prevnext

The system was a pioneer!

prevnext

Dreamcast was a favorite for a lot of gamers.

prevnext

Some have even declared today Dreamcast day!

prevnext

You might not want to actually give it that beer, though.

prevnext

Definitely would have been better than 2020.

prevnext
0comments

We can dream, right?

prev
Start the Conversation

of