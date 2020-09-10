Sega Dreamcast Is 21 Years Old, and Fans are Celebrating
On September 9th, 1999, the Sega Dreamcast released in North America. While the console marked Sega's final foray into the console market, the system had an impressive library of games, including Sonic Adventure 2, Crazy Taxi, Skies of Arcadia, and Jet Set Radio. Unfortunately, the console failed to find a large audience, leading to Sega becoming a third-party publisher. The years, however, have been quite kind to the Dreamcast. Many of the system's features are now considered ahead of their time, and fans have a lot of nostalgia for the Dreamcast. In honor of the system's 21st anniversary, a number of fans took to social media to share their memories.
That's an impressive stack of games!
happy 21st birthday dreamcast I love you
A lot of fans are showing off their favorites.
Happy Birthday Dreamcast
The system was a pioneer!
North America, the SEGA Dreamcast arrived. Unfortunately, It was the
last console made by SEGA before going 3rd party. It was the first
console to implement online gaming in their games like Phantasy Star
On 9/9/1999 in North America, the SEGA Dreamcast arrived. Unfortunately, It was the last console made by SEGA before going 3rd party. It was the first console to implement online gaming in their games like Phantasy Star Online.#videogame #videogames #gaming #SegaDreamcast #sega pic.twitter.com/45OvLgz2D8— ᴱᴱ_⁰².tar.gz📦 (@ee02_exe) September 10, 2020
Dreamcast was a favorite for a lot of gamers.
21 years ago today I purchased one of my favorite consoles of all time. Never Forget!
Some have even declared today Dreamcast day!
been having a good dreamcast day (for us north
americans)
You might not want to actually give it that beer, though.
The Sega Dreamcast turned 21 today so buy one a beer and play some Marvel vs Capcom
Capcom
Definitely would have been better than 2020.
The world if the Sega Dreamcast won the console wars in the early 2000s
We can dream, right?
XBOX?
PS5? XBOX? Nah fam. I'm waiting for them to announce "Dreamcast 2"
PS5?
XBOX?