Sega Announces Game Gear Micro

✖

Following the success of the Genesis Mini, Sega has announced a new miniaturized version of one of the company's other video game systems: Game Gear Micro! Set for release on October 6th, the Game Gear Micro will release in four different options, each with its own color and game line-up. The Game Gear Micro is significantly smaller than its predecessor, and will retail around the $46 price point. While the system's 1.15-inch screen might make things a bit difficult for some players to see, Sega is also releasing a Micro version of the Game Gear's old Big Window magnifying glass accessory.

The black version of the Game Gear Micro will contain Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, OutRun, and Royal Stone. The blue version will contain Sonic & Tails, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale, and Baku Baku Animal. The red variation will contain Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special, The GG Shinobi, and Columns. Finally, the yellow version will contain Shining Force Gaiden, Shining Force Gaiden 2, Shining Force Gaiden Final Conflict, and Nazo Puyo Arle no Roux.

The Game Gear was originally released by Sega back in 1990 as a direct competitor to Nintendo's Game Boy. Unlike the Game Boy, the Game Gear offered vibrant color graphics, and a back-lit screen. Despite being technically superior, however, the system failed to attract a similar audience. Battery life on the system was a notable problem, and the Game Gear's library was significantly small, compared to the Game Boy. Fortunately, battery life won't be an issue, this time around! The Game Gear Micro is powered by two AAA batteries (as opposed to the six AA batteries that powered its predecessor), or it can be charged via USB Micro Cable.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the Game Gear Micro will prove successful for Sega. On one hand, it's certainly a neat novelty, but fans will have to spend nearly $200 if they want all 16 retro games. That's a paltry number compared to the 42 games available on the Sega Genesis Mini. That particular system also released at $79.99, and can be found now for much cheaper. As of this writing, Sega has not announced a western release for the retro system, but fans can pre-order it now from various import sites.

What do you think of the Game Gear Micro? Were you a fan of the original handheld? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.