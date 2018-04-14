Sega Reveals Sega Genesis Mini

Following in Nintendo’s footsteps, Sega has boarded the nostalgia train, and has announced the Sega Genesis Mini.

The news comes via a special presentation during the Sega-hosted Sega Fes in Tokyo, Japan.

At the moment, no further details beyond its mere existence have been confirmed.

For those that don’t know: the Sega Genesis, known as the Mega Drive outside of North America, was a 16-bit home console developed and sold by Sega. It was notably the company’s third console, and the successor to the Master System.

First released in Japan in 1988, and then in North America in 1989, the nostalgic console has sold more than 30 million copies to date, despite never achieving a great deal of success in its home country, Japan.

We will update this post as more details are revealed, including what games will be included, the price-point, release date, and more.

