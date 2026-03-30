Two 1990 Sega Genesis Games Getting Special New Release on Nintendo Switch

Not one, but two 1990 Sega Genesis games are getting a special new release on Nintendo Switch alongside old-school PC Engine games. Before PlayStation vs Xbox, the big rivalry in gaming was Sega and Nintendo. Consquently, some of the best early console games are and were exclusive to Sega hardware. As game developers and publishers continue to mine nostalgia, more and more gamers are getting to experience these old-school Sega games, and Sega Genesis games have been no exception.

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To this end, Playasia has announced a new physical collection of nostalgic games called Telenet Shooting Collection I + II, which includes six classic PC Engine games and two classic Sega Genesis games. The new eight-game collection is set to launch sometime in Q2 2026, which is to say sometime between April and June, with pre-orders specifically going live on April 2. As for the eight nostalgic games, they include 1990 Sega Genesis game Granada and fellow 1990 Sega Genesis game Gaiares. In addition to this, there are the following PC Engine games: 1990’s Avenger, 1990’s Legion, 1990’s Final Zone II, 1992’s Psychic Storm, 1992’s Kiaidan 00, and 1992’s Browning. Those interested in this special new release will have to grab it via Playasia, as it’s exclusive to the retailer. And it’s also an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch. It’s not available via any other platform, including Switch 2, though it is playable on this machine via backward compatibility.

Standard and Limited Editions

Right now, there is no word on how much this special, nostalgic collection will cost Nintendo Switch users, as pre-orders have yet to go live, but there will be a Standard Edition, which is just a physical copy of the collection, and then a Limited Edition that comes with all types of additional physical goodies as can be seen in the picture above.

As you may know, Telenet Shooting Collection I has been available on Switch since 2023 and PC since 2025. Meanwhile, Telenet Shooting Collection II has been on Switch 2 since 2025. That said, this is the first time the two have been combined into a singular package.

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