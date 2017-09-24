Sega And Hooters Team Up For Sonic The Hedgehog Promotion In Japan

With Sonic Mania making the rounds and Sonic Forces set to drop this November, Sonic the Hedgehog seems prime for promotion again. After all, Mania is doing incredibly well for Sega and gaining praise from critics and fans alike; and Forces is looking very promising for its launch later this year.

But it appears Sega is aware of this, and has partnered up with another company to give Forces a boost – but it’s not quite the company you may be expecting.

According to 4Gamer, an announcement was recently made at the Tokyo Game Show that will see Sega and their beloved Hedgehog teaming up with…Hooters? Yep, the chain restaurant, known for its white-and-orange dressed waitresses and bartenders, will be pairing up with Sega for a game promotion that has yet to be detailed.

It appears that the campaign will be in Tokyo-based Hooters restaurants – at least, for the moment, as you never can tell – and it could tie in with a potential dish that’s being offered by the restaurant.

We’ve seen Hooters try its hand at video game promotion in the past – mainly with the forgettable PlayStation racing game Hooters: Road Trip, which barely features representatives from the restaurant at all. But this appears to be a big step for the company, and while details aren’t available yet, it’s likely to benefit in Tokyo.

Would such a promotion work with Hooters restaurants here in the States? Hey, we’ve seen the chain partner up with other folks, but this is a video game company. More than likely, Sega of America wouldn’t go for such a deal, instead sticking with more of a family-friendly company to partner up with. But you never know – after all, there are some gamers out there that like Hooters wings, as well as its ambience.

We’ll see what gets announced over the next few months, with the Sonic Forces promotions tying in with the restaurant. In the meantime, Sonic is likely to continue going fast, even if he doesn’t have a chicken wings platter in front of him.

Sonic Forces will release on November 7th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.