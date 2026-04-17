Free Download for 2025 Sega Game Released

A free download for a 2025 Sega game has been released for those on PS5. The free download does not enable PS5 users to permanently add the Sega game to their library; however, it gives PS5 users full access to the Sega game for 10 hours of play. The catch is that those on PS5 who are interested will need not just a PlayStation Plus subscription, but more specifically, a PS Plus Premium subscription. This is the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service, but the only tier with free trials. Most of the free trials are for one or two hours of the game, which often aren’t very noteworthy as a consequence. Ten hours is a massive free trial, though.

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More specifically, and for an unannounced amount of time, all PS5 and PS5 Pro users with a PS Plus Premium can play up to 10 hours of Football Manager 2026 for free. This, as the name implies, is the latest installment in the Sports Interactive and Sega football management sim series, which dates back to 2004. It was released on November 4, to a 68 on Metacritic and underwhelming user reviews, most of which target and critique the content from the previous installment that had been removed, and, at the time, performance issues, which have largely been fixed.

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Largest PlayStation Plus Premium Trial Yet

To date, this is the largest PlayStation Plus Premium trial yet. Football Manager is a game you can sink hundreds, if not thousands, of hours into. In this specific context, ten hours isn’t much, but it’s enough to see if you like the game before you commit to buying it. Meanwhile, to synergize, Sega has discounted the game from $60 to $36, which is thanks to a 40% discount. This price point is only available until April 23, though.

Those who have Football Manager experience on PC, but not console, should be prepared for an inferior version, as the controls and UI simply are not as good on console compared to PC. Otherwise, it is the same game.

As for how long this offer is going to be available with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, we do not know, but the expectation based on previous offers and the lack of clarity is that bare minimum, this will be on offer for a while.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.