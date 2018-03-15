Sega Reveals Sega Genesis Classics Coming to PS4 and Xbox One in May

The age of nostalgia continues in all of its glory as Sega officially reveals the Sega Genesis Classics coming to PlayStation 4 and and Xbox One consoles this May 29th!
The medley of classic favourites will include over 50 classic games with a few upgraded tweaks! Rewind, Mirror Mode, and tons of new visualization enhancements will be included, making this the prefect way to introduce newcomers to some of the beloved games of the past as well as reliving them yourself! UPDATE: The game is now available to pre-order.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“The collection has over 50 retro classics to experience across every genre; arcade action, shooters, beat’em ups, puzzlers, old favourites and hidden gems, with a raft of modern features. These include online multiplayer, achievements, mirror modes, rewind and save states meaning players old and new should find revisiting these great games an absolute Sonic 3D Blast.”
“The physical edition will be available to pre-order from US and EMEA retailers very soon. It comes complete with a double sided Golden Axe and Streets of Rage poster, identical to the ones you will see in the game’s 90s inspired retro gamer’s bedroom, the hub through which players can access the entire collection. Details of digital pre-order will also be available very soon.
As if that wasn’t enough to see retro fans through to The End of the Millennium, players of the SEGA Mega Drive Classics on Steam will also be treated to The Treasures of King Nole in the form of a huge free update to the feature set, giving it parity with the console launch when it releases on May 29, 2018.”
For the full list of games to enjoy once more:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III: Revenge of Columns
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- ToeJam& Earl
- Vectorman
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
—
ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!