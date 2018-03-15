Sega Reveals Sega Genesis Classics Coming to PS4 and Xbox One in May

The age of nostalgia continues in all of its glory as Sega officially reveals the Sega Genesis Classics coming to PlayStation 4 and and Xbox One consoles this May 29th!

The medley of classic favourites will include over 50 classic games with a few upgraded tweaks! Rewind, Mirror Mode, and tons of new visualization enhancements will be included, making this the prefect way to introduce newcomers to some of the beloved games of the past as well as reliving them yourself! UPDATE: The game is now available to pre-order.

“The collection has over 50 retro classics to experience across every genre; arcade action, shooters, beat’em ups, puzzlers, old favourites and hidden gems, with a raft of modern features. These include online multiplayer, achievements, mirror modes, rewind and save states meaning players old and new should find revisiting these great games an absolute Sonic 3D Blast.”

“The physical edition will be available to pre-order from US and EMEA retailers very soon. It comes complete with a double sided Golden Axe and Streets of Rage poster, identical to the ones you will see in the game’s 90s inspired retro gamer’s bedroom, the hub through which players can access the entire collection. Details of digital pre-order will also be available very soon.

As if that wasn’t enough to see retro fans through to The End of the Millennium, players of the SEGA Mega Drive Classics on Steam will also be treated to The Treasures of King Nole in the form of a huge free update to the feature set, giving it parity with the console launch when it releases on May 29, 2018.”

For the full list of games to enjoy once more:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns III: Revenge of Columns

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Galaxy Force II

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

ToeJam& Earl

Vectorman

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Wonder Boy in Monster World

