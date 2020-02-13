Sega Announces Major Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise Sale

Tomorrow, Sega’s blue blur will finally blast into theaters in Paramount‘s Sonic the Hedgehog. In honor of this momentous occasion, the publisher has announced a major sale on Steam, where players will find some of the greatest games to ever feature the character (and a few not so great ones). The sale features 17 games in total, spanning the Sega Genesis days of the franchise, all the way up to the modern, multi-console era. For players looking to finally familiarize themselves with the character, there truly is no better time than the present! The following games are currently on sale on Steam:

Sonic the Hedgehog– $1.24 (was $4.99)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2– $1.24 (was $4.99)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Featuring Knuckles– $1.24 (was $4.99)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 1– $2.49 (was $9.99)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 2– $2.49 (was $9.99)

Sonic CD– $1.24 (was $4.99)

Sonic 3D Blast– $1.24 (was $4.99)

Sonic Spinball– $1.24 (was $4.99)

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine– $1.24 (was $4.99)

Sonic Adventure 2– $2.49 (was $9.99)

Sonic Lost World– $7.49 (was $29.99)

Sonic Generations + Casino Night DLC- $4.99 (was $19.99)

Sonic Forces– $9.99 (was $39.99)

Sonic Mania– $6.79 (was $19.99)

Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing– $2.49 (was $9.99)

Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection– $4.99 (was $19.99)

Team Sonic Racing– $9.99 (was $39.99)

All in all, it’s a crazy impressive sale! In addition to the games, there are also two DLC sets: one for Sonic Adventure 2 ($.74 cents down from $2.99) and one for Sonic Mania ($2.49 down from $4.99). All of the discounts range from 50-75% off, but major Sonic fans can get another 10% off by purchasing the Sonic Ultimate Bundle. For $59.52, players get all 17 games, and the DLC sets, as well. That’s less than the average MSRP of a single game!

Players looking to spend a little less should consider checking out Sonic Mania. The recent retro throwback was a critical darling, combining classic Sonic gameplay with some nice modern twists. Regardless of which games players choose from, they’ll will want to act fast, because this deal won’t last for long!

Do you plan on taking advantage of the Sonic Steam sale? Which titles are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!