This ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Mod Essentially Adds An Easy Mode

FromSoftware has never been one to shy away from creating games that feature some rather difficult bosses. Their new IP, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is certainly no exception to this, as it has sparked quite the debate as of late. Players who are familiar with the Dark Souls series knew what they were getting into when Sekiro arrived on the scene, but it hasn’t stopped some people from calling for an Easy Mode to be implemented. Naturally, not everyone is a fan of this idea, but a recent mod to pop up has essentially brought an Easy Mode to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Well, sort of.

The mod in question comes from Nexus Mods user uberhalit, who recently posted their creation to the website. It adds an Easy Mode, of sorts, by basically slowing down the enemies featured in the game. While the player character will move at the same rate as they would without the mod, the enemies’ speeds will be reduced to half of what they normally are. This will certainly help anyone struggling to land or dodge attacks, effectively making things a bit easier.

In addition to the easier enemies, this mod also adds support for ultra-wide monitors, more FOV options, and a fancy stat screen. This will help keep track of just how many times you die while playing the game. If you’re looking to add this mod for your playthrough, it can be found right here.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Despite taking out the character-building aspect that’s supported countless playthroughs of FromSoftware games, the developers managed to ensure Sekiro is replayable with multiple endings and hidden bosses. It’s hours worth of grueling and rewarding battles elongated by both difficulty and a vibrant world that begs to be explored, and there are even ways to make it harder for those who desire that extra challenge.

“‘SoulsBornIro’ or whatever else people might call FromSoftware‘s games now doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well, but make no mistake: Sekiro is among the best of FromSoftware’s works. With one playthrough finished, a second underway, and the Demon Bell rung, Sekiro is just as exhilarating as it was the first time, and that doesn’t look like it’ll change on subsequent runs.”

