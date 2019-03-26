‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Is Steam’s Biggest Launch So Far This Year

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has officially been released for players around the world to enjoy. Those familiar with FromSoftware‘s previous work know that walking into the new IP isn’t a walk in the park. There are many bosses one will come across, each more difficult than the last, which will surely keep players’ hands full. That said, the PC launch for the new title to come out of FromSoftware seems to be doing rather well for itself, especially considering it has already become the biggest launch on Steam for 2019. That’s really saying something when you take into account the other titles that have dropped this year.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice only launch a few days ago on March 22nd, but that hasn’t stopped it from racking up players on Steam. According to Steam Charts, Sekiro peaked at 124,334 concurrent players on Sunday, March 24th. To put this into perspective, the two biggest Steam launches prior to Sekiro in 2019 have been Resident Evil 2, which peaked at 74,024 players, and Devil May Cry 5, which peaked at 88,735 players.

To take things a step further and really show off the impressiveness the Sekiro launch is showing, FromSoftware’s Dark Souls III peaked at 129,831 players during launch, only a little over 5,000 more than the brand new IP. For those not in the know, Dark Souls is quite the popular franchise that was around a long time before Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and now the newcomer showed up ready to play.

This, of course, is great for FromSoftware, who took a risk with a new IP, and it’s looking like it has paid off so far. In any case, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the recently released title:

“In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the “one-armed wolf”, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.

“Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat in a bloody confrontation.”

What do you think about all of this? Have you been enjoying Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice so far? Do you think it will end up being more popular than the Dark Souls series, or is this just some new IP luck? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

