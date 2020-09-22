Serious Sam 4 Story Trailer Released

Serious Sam 4 is set to arrive later this week, and Devolver Digital has released a new trailer to showcase the upcoming game's storyline. In the game, Sam and his associates with the Alien Artifact Acquisition division of Earth Defense Force are on the hunt for the Ark of the Covenant and the Holy Grail. As revealed in the trailer, the Holy Grail also happens to be an alien artifact, which is why the heroes are in pursuit. Naturally, Sam and his allies are not the only ones after these particular items, and it seems that securing them might be easier said than done! The all-new trailer can be found in the Tweet below.

Watch the Serious Sam 4 story trailer to prepare for the wide range of emotions you will feel whilst slaying hundreds of thousands of aliens. Also, there's four-player online co-op. And feeeeelings.https://t.co/n1Q5hS3Q6T pic.twitter.com/7XkaZrcYzH — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) September 21, 2020

While this trailer is a bit light on the action, Serious Sam 4 looks like it will still feature all of the explosive excitement that fans of the series have come to expect. With a heavy metal soundtrack, weapons that make aliens explode, and plenty of cursing, the latest in the series from developer Crotek looks like it will continue in the proud footsteps of the series. The title will even feature thousands of enemies appearing on-screen at the same time, and four-player online co-op, for those that want to share in the festivities. Of course, solo players can also get in on the action, as well.

Despite the game's title, Serious Sam 4 actually takes place prior to the events in Serious Sam 3: BFE. Of course, that game was also a prequel to the original title in the series, so it's safe to say the franchise's continuity is a bit of a mess. However, that technically means that Serious Sam 4 is the first game in the series, so newcomers will be able to get in on the ground floor without having to know anything else!

Serious Sam 4 is set to release on PC and Google Stadia September 24th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

