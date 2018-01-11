Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Brittania Gets 8 New Character Trailers

Eight brand new trailers for The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Brittania have been released today by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Each trailer focuses on a specific character, showing off their special moves and specific combos ahead of the game’s release.

The character trailers include story and action footage of Arthur Pendragon, Diane (Human Size), Arthur Pendragon, Diane (Giant Size) Gilthunder, Twigo, Jericho, Guila, and Elizabeth. The game, based on the extremely popular anime and manga series, is coming exclusively to PlayStation 4 later on this Spring. The launch roster is packed with fan favorites, and the game allows for customization of abilities as well as other interesting mechanics that make it just as unique as its somewhat less than conventional anime style. As we head into spring, more updates focused on the story and game mechanics are expected to release.

Check out all of the trailers below:

The game will play out in two modes: a duel mode, which allows players to jump directly into combat, and an “adventure mode”, which involves a linear storyline for the player to follow. in adventure mode, players will also be able to use a “Sin Attack,” as well as build their characters with new items and accessories. Here are some other key features of the game:

ASSEMBLE THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS – The popular hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins comes to console for the very first time

ACTION ORIENTED – A high-tension and fast-paced action fighting style that is expected of the popular anime series

LUSH ENVIRONMENTS – The world of Britannia comes to life in a scenic 3D environment, made possible by the power of the PS4

ADVENTUROUS STORYLINE –Experience an enticing story line and plenty of places in Britannia to explore

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Knights of Brittania releases February 9, 2018 exclusively on PlayStation 4.