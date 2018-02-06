Shadow of the Colossus Remake Team is Looking at Re-creating Another ‘Classic’ Game

With Shadow of the Colossus out now and fans of the PlayStation 2 hit re-living what made them fall in love with a story of bravery in the first place, it’s only natural that the question “what’s next” should arise. The team behind rebuilding the classic game is already ahead of you, and they are looking at the next big project now.

A few interesting job postings were just listed up on the Bluepoint Games website that caused speculation to go wild. From a Senior Graphics Engineer, to VFX Artists – all open positions were accompanied by this note:

“The Bluepoint team is preparing for our next remake of a classic. Want to be part of creating something special, a game millions of gamers are eagerly anticipating?”

Vague, yes, but also in-line for the postings that accompanied Shadow of the Colossus in its early stages. With Bluepoint taking the … well, point on various other remasters, including that of the God of War Collection and the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, it only makes the speculation of what’s next that much higher.

With the “remaking a classic for current-gen game systems” notation in each job listing, rumors and desires are already circulating around the web. With Dark Souls making its way with a remaster, predictably Demon Souls has been among the most popular. Not surprising, but also unlikely with Sony owning that IP still – still, stranger things have happened.

Personally, I would love to see a Beyond Good and Evil remaster properly done (referencing the HD re-release we received) with the second installment on the horizon. It would be the perfect time to rope in the interest of those that haven’t checked out Jade’s incredible storyline yet – and it would explain our love for Pig characters that can talk.

Despite many listings stating a game from “multi-platforms,” it is also possible that they would continue to go the PlayStation only route once more what with God of War and Shadow of the Colossus making such a huge splash.Maybe we’ll see ICO to continue on that vein, or something totally left of center like Syphon Filter since Sony did just recently renew that trademark!

All speculation at this point, but that’s the fun part!