Shadow of the Colossus Tops UK Charts, Beats UFC, Monster Hunter World

The remake of a PlayStation 2 game has found its way onto the top UK retail charts with Shadow of the Colossus coming in at the No. 1 spot in its first week on the market.

Following close behind Shadow of the Colossus was EA Sports UFC 3 and Monster Hunter World, two games that were also recently released to great reception in both the digital and physical versions. The chart below from UKIE and Chart-Track (via GameSpot) includes only the rankings of physical sales in the past week with some familiar titles in the rankings as well as some returning games:

Shadow of the Colossus EA Sports UFC 3 Monster Hunter World FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey Assassin’s Creed Origins The Evil Within 2

Games like Assassin’s Creed Origins, FIFA 18, and Grand Theft Auto V weren’t surprising to see in the top 10 spots on the charts, especially the last of which is a game that’s stayed in the top rankings since GTA V released years ago. While Monster Hunter World still stayed within the higher spots and will likely stay in the rankings for a while now seeing how it’s been a huge success for Capcom so far, it’ll be interesting to see how Shadow of the Colossus fairs in the coming weeks as a more linear game that has less to do compared to the newer open world adventures.

For those that have never played Shadow of the Colossus on any console – a problem that needs to be fixed quickly – or are hesitant about revisiting it, here’s what our review had to say about the remake of the acclaimed game:

“Shadow of the Colossus sets a brave new standard for remastered games as we know it. Bluepoint Games has created a game that stands just as tall in 2018 as the original did so long ago on the PS2 – and then some. The visuals are pretty much perfect, and the gameplay has improved to the point that even those that were turned off by the game before have something worth trying again. It’s an essential gaming experience that’s easily amongst the PlayStation 4’s best – and it has me excited to see what Bluepoint will work on next.”