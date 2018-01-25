Shadow of the Colossus Vinyl Soundtrack and Stunning Art Prints Now Available for Pre-Order

The popular online store iam8bit has just announced a brand new Shadow of the Colossus line in conjunction with Japan Studio and PlayStation. The new line to celebrate the coming remaster of the beloved PlayStation 2 classic holds a few limited edition screen prints that brings the magic to life in an entirely new way, while the 2LP vinyl soundtrack lets fans completely immerse themselves the fantastic world of majestic colosi.

Here is what is now available for pre-order courtesy of iam8bit!

Shadow of the Colossus 2XLP Vinyl Soundtrack

“The view from atop a colossus is nothing short of majestic. A visual feast, sure – but its composer Kow Otani‘s score that fully embodies the emotion felt whilst ascending each epic creature. Sweeping, transcendent and awe-inspiring, the music of Shadow of the Colossus makes it clear that our dear hero, Wander, isn’t slaying these mega-beasts as though they are villains, but instead is unlocking ancient magic for the greater good of our world. At long last, the legendary soundtrack to one of the most adored games in PlayStation history – enhanced with additional orchestral accompaniment AND remastered – is available on vinyl for the FIRST. TIME. EVER!”

Translucent coloured vinyl

Music by Kow Otani

Album Artr by Nimit Malavia

Unique tri-fold design

Available for $40.

Limited Edition Art Prints

16 inches x 36 inches

Illustrated by Marie Bergeron

6-colour, hand-pulled screenprint

Acid-free paper and archival inks

Only 350 available

36 inches x 12 inches

Illustrated by Mark Englert

14-colour, hand-pulled screenpring

Acid-free paper and archival inks

Only 350 available

24 inches x 36 inches

Illustrated by Nimit Malavia

14-colour, hand-pulled screenprint

Acid-free paper and archival inks

Only 350 available

The entire line can be found here on iam8bit, but pre-order fast because there is only a limited amount of collectible items available before the full game releases this February!

Shadow of the Colossus released exclusively on PlayStation 4 on February 6th, 2018! For more about the game:

Rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games and JAPAN Studio, Shadow of the Colossus on PlayStation 4 system introduces the awe of its unforgettable world and towering creatures to a new generation of gamers, while allowing long time fans to revisit the beloved masterpiece with unparalleled visual fidelity and improved performance.

Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life.

Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.