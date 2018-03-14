Shadow of the Tomb Raider Logo Revealed (UPDATED)

Update: We now have the trailer that was leaked ahead of schedule! You can check it out right here!

News has been running rampant this morning regarding the next Tomb Raider game from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, which is set to get its offical reveal tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM EDT. We’ll have all the details – including a possible trailer – around then, but, for now, we’ve had a discovery of our own with what appears to be the game’s official logo. And it looks pretty bad-ass.

Tomb Raider superfan and GameStop TV co-host Melonie Mac recently posted an image on her Twitter account that not only shows the game logo, but also reconfirms the release date from our earlier story. It appears that Shadow of the Tomb Raider is indeed arriving on September 14, although platforms have yet to be revealed.

“The logo is so cool,” Melonie noted, completed with an emoji with heart-shaped eyes to indicate her love for it. And, honestly, it does look great, utilizing the mysterious eclipse logo we spotted earlier in the tease for the game. It also matches up with the font from Crystal Dynamics’ previous Tomb Raider games, so it definitely looks authentic.

Now, Square Enix hasn’t confirmed this yet, but Melonie told us that it’s real, and it’s definitely looking that way. We’ll see if the company tells us different, but don’t be surprised if you see this pop up everywhere on the web tomorrow.

And the timing of the announcement seems pretty ideal, too. The Tomb Raider film is set to hit theaters tomorrow night, and, based on early word of mouth, it’s promising to be a great video-game-to-film adaptation – something that’s been needed for quite some time.

Between that and Shadow, Lara Croft should have quite the one-two punch leading into the weekend – and will also hit the ground running for what should be an epic E3 showcase.

We’ll have all the Shadow of the Tomb Raider details for you as soon as we get them!

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will (reportedly) arrive on September 14 for yet-unspecified platforms, but fingers crossed we’ll see it for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

