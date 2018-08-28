‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ Reveals Two New Videos, More on Puzzles

Adventure awaits as Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s launch date looms closer. The final story in Lara Croft’s origins arc, the upcoming game promises a much darker look on the character we know and love as she becomes the master of the world around her — even at the cost of herself.

Two new trailers have been released in preparation for the upcoming release, including a closer look than ever before at the many changes made to the role puzzles will play throughout the story’s progression. But before we dive into the more mechanical aspects of the game, let’s first learn what it truly means to “become the Tomb Raider” with the first video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second video is a closer look at the different tombs and challenges players will face as Croft. This journey is much more terrifying than the previous two entries because there is much more at stake. She will be put through hell and it’s the player’s job to make sure she’s seen through her adventure safely.

The third and final entry is an apex to the evolution of Croft into the woman we know from the original games, whereas in the first reboot, she was scared, confused, and just finding her footing on how to survive: the hunted. In Rise of the Tomb Raider, we saw a more confident Lara that no longer strayed from the truth and instead faced it head on: the hunter. With Shadow of the Tomb Raider, we see a hardened Lara that shies away from no challenge with an almost tunnel vision for the truth — no matter who it hurts: the master.

Her next chapter begins when Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on Sept. 14th. Don’t forget about our incredibly detailed Tomb Raider community hub right here to catch up on all of the sneak peeks we’ve had so far leading up to the big release!

Interested in learning all of the ways Shadow of the Tomb Raider is different than the previous games in the series? You can check out my complete hands-on impressions right here with our previous coverage. From puzzles, to philosophy — I dug deep into exactly what the third game has to offer fans of our favourite archaeologist.

