Shadow of the Tomb Raider Reveal Set for Tomorrow, Release Date Leaked (UPDATED)

UPDATE: The teaser trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider has leaked early and you can check out the entire video right here.
Ever since the iconic Tomb Raider series received a reboot with a much younger Lara Croft back in 2013, both long-time fans and newcomers to the series were excited to see just how this incredible adventurer was crafted into the hero she became. Following the events that made Croft who she is “today,” the journey is far from over and the next phase of her incredible journey is set to be officially revealed tomorrow March 15th!
The official teaser was dropped on the Tomb Raider website slating the reveal at 6:00 AM PDT! In addition to the official teaser, one fan found within coding that the newest Tomb Raider game will launch on September 14th, though that has yet to be confirmed at this time.
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider will be launched September 14th, lol pic.twitter.com/EJAiNbVWxH— Nibel (@Nibellion) March 14, 2018
Within the alleged coding there was a discovery detailing that the next adventure will be predictably releasing on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Though many Nintendo Switch hopefuls may have wanted the title for the hybrid console, I don’t think anyone realistically expected to see it there.
Need a little help catching up? Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider are both available now, you can learn more about the games below:
Tomb Raider:
Armed with nothing but her survival instincts, Lara has found her way to the mysterious shores of Linux.
Tomb Raider explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor. Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara’s epic adventure.
Rise of the Tomb Raider:
- Lara’s Journey – Lara uncovers an ancient mystery that places her in the cross-hairs of a ruthless organization known as Trinity. As she races to find the secret before Trinity, the trail leads to a myth about the Lost City of Kitezh. Lara knows she must reach the Lost City and its hidden secrets before Trinity. With that, she sets out for Siberia on her first Tomb Raiding expedition.
- Woman vs. Wild – In “Rise of the Tomb Raider,” Lara battles with not only enemies from around the world, but the world itself. Hunt animals to craft weapons and scavenge for rare resources in densely populated ecosystems. You’ll encounter beautifully hostile environments, full of treacherous conditions and unstable landscapes that will require Lara to push her limits to the very edge.
- Guerilla Combat – Use the environment to your advantage, scale trees and dive underwater to avoid or takedown enemies, configure Lara’s gear, weapons, and ammo to suit your play style from stealth to guns blazing, craft explosives on the fly to sow chaos, and wield Lara’s signature combat bows and climbing axe.
- Return to Tomb Raiding – Tombs are back, and they’re bigger and better than ever. In “Rise of the Tomb Raider” you’ll explore huge, awe-inspiring ancient spaces littered with deadly traps, solve dramatic environmental puzzles, and decipher ancient texts to reveal crypts as you take on a world filled with secrets to discover.