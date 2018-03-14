Shadow of the Tomb Raider Reveal Set for Tomorrow, Release Date Leaked (UPDATED)

UPDATE: The teaser trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider has leaked early and you can check out the entire video right here.

Ever since the iconic Tomb Raider series received a reboot with a much younger Lara Croft back in 2013, both long-time fans and newcomers to the series were excited to see just how this incredible adventurer was crafted into the hero she became. Following the events that made Croft who she is “today,” the journey is far from over and the next phase of her incredible journey is set to be officially revealed tomorrow March 15th!

The official teaser was dropped on the Tomb Raider website slating the reveal at 6:00 AM PDT! In addition to the official teaser, one fan found within coding that the newest Tomb Raider game will launch on September 14th, though that has yet to be confirmed at this time.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider will be launched September 14th, lol pic.twitter.com/EJAiNbVWxH — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 14, 2018

Within the alleged coding there was a discovery detailing that the next adventure will be predictably releasing on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Though many Nintendo Switch hopefuls may have wanted the title for the hybrid console, I don’t think anyone realistically expected to see it there.

