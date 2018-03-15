Shadow of the Tomb Raider Teaser Trailer Revealed

Yesterday was packed with leaks galore when the company behind the next Tomb Raider confirmed that an official reveal was happening. Instantly fans clamoured to the site and coders got to work. From deciphering the website, we got our official release date and platforms of choice. We even received the entire teaser trailer early thanks to a leak, but it was in poor quality.
Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be revealed April 27th. Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 14th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/jujMf47kJH— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) March 15, 2018
Now it’s time to put that low resolution video down because the team behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider have officially released the first look at Lara Croft’s upcoming adventure and it looks absolutely wild! Check it out in the video above and let the hype flow through you!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available on September 14th for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.
Need a little help catching up? Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider are both available now, you can learn more about the games below:
Tomb Raider:
Armed with nothing but her survival instincts, Lara has found her way to the mysterious shores of Linux.
Tomb Raider explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor. Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara’s epic adventure.
Rise of the Tomb Raider:
- Lara’s Journey – Lara uncovers an ancient mystery that places her in the cross-hairs of a ruthless organization known as Trinity. As she races to find the secret before Trinity, the trail leads to a myth about the Lost City of Kitezh. Lara knows she must reach the Lost City and its hidden secrets before Trinity. With that, she sets out for Siberia on her first Tomb Raiding expedition.
- Woman vs. Wild – In “Rise of the Tomb Raider,” Lara battles with not only enemies from around the world, but the world itself. Hunt animals to craft weapons and scavenge for rare resources in densely populated ecosystems. You’ll encounter beautifully hostile environments, full of treacherous conditions and unstable landscapes that will require Lara to push her limits to the very edge.
- Guerilla Combat – Use the environment to your advantage, scale trees and dive underwater to avoid or takedown enemies, configure Lara’s gear, weapons, and ammo to suit your play style from stealth to guns blazing, craft explosives on the fly to sow chaos, and wield Lara’s signature combat bows and climbing axe.
- Return to Tomb Raiding – Tombs are back, and they’re bigger and better than ever. In “Rise of the Tomb Raider” you’ll explore huge, awe-inspiring ancient spaces littered with deadly traps, solve dramatic environmental puzzles, and decipher ancient texts to reveal crypts as you take on a world filled with secrets to discover.