‘Shadow Tactics’ Gets a Board Game

The critically-acclaimed Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is being converted into a board game.

Antler Games has launched a new Kickstarter to fund production of a board game based on the 2016 video game Shadow Tactics. The original video game was a real-time strategy game focused around stealth, infiltration, and assassination, and was loosely set in Japan’s Edo period.

Shadow Tactics: The Board Game is similarly structured around stealth and infiltration. One player controls the Daimyo, who controls the various hostile guards and samurai, while the other players each control one of the original protagonist characters from the original Shadow Tactics game. While it’s not a true “stealth” game (the Daimyo can see where the players are on the board), guards and samurai have viewcones on their stands that determine whether they’re able to see their opponents or not.

While “1 vs. all” strategy games is pretty popular nowadays, Shadow Tactics is a bit different in that the ninja players aren’t supposed to talk while planning their attacks and movements. The game also has several game modes and a non-linear storyline to encourage replayability.

A pledge for the base game only will cost 59 euros (about $67.50 in US dollars) while the game plus the expansion will cost 75 euros or about $85.60. There’s also a higher pledge level that allows you to be immortalized as one of the three Daimyos in the game, complete a miniature based on your likeness that will be unlocked for all backers.

I was a bit surprised to see Shadow Tactics of all games get a board game adaptation, but the emphasis on stealth over combat is pretty intriguing. The Kickstarter can be viewed here and will remain open through February 14th.