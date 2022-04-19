Shenmue 4 Seemingly Gets Another New Tease

Over the last few weeks, publisher 110 Industries has been dropping a number of teases on social media about a new game in the Shenmue series. Today, the company released another ambiguous hint, stating that an announcement is coming “in the next couple of weeks.” The Tweet also featured an image of a banana and an apple. While that might not seem to be directly connected to Shenmue, it’s worth noting that both of those fruits appear in a scene inShenmue III. Hopefully 110 Industries won’t keep fans waiting too much longer to reveal what’s currently in the works!

The Tweet from 110 Industries can be found embedded below.

A big announcement is upon us in the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned and fasten your seatbelts. pic.twitter.com/5HmazyPshU — Wanted: Dead | 110 Industries (@110industries) April 19, 2022

Naturally, the Tweet above has led to a lot of speculation! Shenmue fans have been keeping a close eye on 110 Industries since these hints first started, and the publisher is quite aware of that fact. If this whole thing turns out to be unrelated to Shenmue, a lot of those fans are going to be upset. The whole situation is clearly getting 110 Industries a lot of attention, but that could be a negative thing if it doesn’t pan out.

One Shenmue fan that has started to follow this saga is Josh Fairhurst, owner of Limited Run Games. On Twitter, Fairhurst pointed out that Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki stated that he planned to tell the complete Shenmue story across five games. Fairhurst said that if 110 Industries really is publishing Shenmue 4 and sales don’t warrant a fifth game, he would be willing to fund the final game in the series. Limited Run Games published the physical version of Shenmue III, while the digital version was published by Deep Silver. Fairhurst went on to say that he’s “skeptical” that these teases actually are for a fourth Shenmue game, but it’s impossible to say, at this point. 110 Industries is clearly gearing up to reveal something, and Shenmue fans are eager to see what it will be, one way or another!

Do you think this tease is for Shenmue 4? Are you a fan of the series? Let us know in the comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!