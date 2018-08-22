Shenmue I & II Finally Arrives With Launch Trailer and a Free, Sweet PSN Dynamic Theme

Fans have been pouring requests on Sega to re-release the Shenmue games for current consoles, and today they finally got their wish…and then some.

Sega has officially released the Shenmue I & II HD for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, allowing players to experience the first two chapters in the series before Deep Silver’s Shenmue III arrives mid-next year. The games have been remastered, complete with all the gameplay you’ve come to expect, including playing classic arcade games.

But that’s not all. The company also released a new launch trailer to highlight what players will be able to do in these games as they hunt down the killer of Ryo Kazuki’s father, Lan Di. This includes getting in fights, interacting with characters, shooting the breeze with side activities, and, yes, forklift racing. You can check out the trailer above to see what all this $30 collection has to offer. And it’s well worth the price.

Need a little more Shenmue love on the PlayStation front? You’ve got it. Sega has also released a free Dynamic Theme that adds some personality to your system, with some help from Truant Pixel. It features a mysterious dragon emblem in the background with a melody playing alongside it, and it flips over to reveal images of characters and artwork with each new menu you enter. It’s pretty awesome. Oh, and we did mention it was free, right? Check out the sneak preview below!

Here’s the official game synopsis in case you need a reminder:

Originally released for the Dreamcast in 2000 and 2001, Shenmue I & II is an open world action adventure combining jujitsu combat, investigative sleuthing, RPG elements, and memorable mini-games. It pioneered many aspects of modern gaming, including open world city exploration, and was the game that coined the Quick Time Event (QTE). It was one of the first games with a persistent open world, where day cycles to night, weather changes, shops open and close and NPCs go about their business all on their own schedules. Its engrossing epic story and living world created a generation of passionate fans, and the game consistently makes the list of “greatest games of all time”.

Shenmue I & II HD is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.