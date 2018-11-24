‘Shenmue III’ Crowdfunded Over $7.1 Million

The numbers for Ys Net’s Shenmue III crowdfunding campaign have been shared to reveal that more than $7.1 million was raised by donors who wanted to bring the game to life.

Exactly $7,179,510 was raised by 81,087 backers who pushed the crowdfunding amount to that lofty number, according to a new post on the Kickstarter page for the game. An update shared this week tallied all the funding and backer total across the game’s various fundraising campaigns and revealed that numbers to those who have been following the project. The same update also thanked everyone for their support throughout the game’s crowdfunding timeline and hyped up the release date that’s around 9 months away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Quite an impressive score, isn’t it!? Seeing the final numbers, all of us here can’t help but feel all over again the immensity of the support everyone has given to make this project come true! Thank you!” the post on the game’s Kickstarter page. “There are now less than 10 months left until the release date on August 27, 2019! Everyone on the team is giving it all they got every day in the run-up to the release, and we hope we can continue to count on your support.”

Most of the money raised did come from Kickstarter, but Ys Net also held a separate campaign on the game’s official website to give backers more opportunities to fund the game. Dubbed the “Slacker Backer Campaign,” the campaign gave would-be backers another avenue to donate money.

“For everyone who could not participate in the Shenmue III Kickstarter, we have heard your voice!” the announcement from Shenmue III’s official site said. “Here is one more chance to show your support and make Shenmue III even better. All funding collected here will be added to the Kickstarter total for the game’s development”

Shenmue III’s August 2019 release date was announced back in August of this year when Ys Net and Deep Silver dropped a new trailer for the game that revealed the release date within the preview. After showing off different scenes from the crowdfunded game, the release date in the trailer above played at the end to finally give backers a date for when they could expect the game. It put it a year out from the time the release date was announced, unfortunately for backers, but they at least now have a release date to look forward to.

The Shenmue III post on Kickstarter also included more information about the PlayStation 4 and PC version which can be seen here.