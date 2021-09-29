Shin Megami Tensei 5 Releases New Trailer, Reveals English Voice Cast

Atlus and SEGA have shared a new trailer for the upcoming video game Shin Megami Tensei V that reveals the English voice cast of the video game and the first look at the English dub. In case you somehow missed it, Shin Megami Tensei V is scheduled to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 12th.

The new trailer specifically includes the following English voice cast:

Jeannie Tirado as Tao Isonokami

Mark Whitten as Yuzuru Atsuta

Ashlyn Madden as Miyazu Atsuta

Stuart Allan as Ichiro Dazai

Sean Crisden as Hayao Koshimizu

Cissy Jones as Abdiel

Ben Lepley as Shohei Yakumo

Laura Post as Nuwa

Daman Mills as Aogami

Additionally, the following English voice cast members have also been announced

Casey Mongillo as Protagonist

Erica Lindbeck as Sahori Itsukishima

Kellen Goff as Lahmu

Chris Hackney as Fionn mac Cumhaill

Deva Marie as Amanozako

You can check out the new trailer for yourself below:

Here’s how Atlus officially describes Shin Megami Tensei V:

“When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonists walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious.

“He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at… but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.

“With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world.”

As noted above, Shin Megami Tensei V is officially set to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch later this year on November 12th. Pre-orders for the physical version of the video game are live with the special Fall of Man Premium Edition running $119.99 and the standard Launch Edition available for $59.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Shin Megami Tensei V so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in November? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!