Shovel Knight Board Game Cancels Kickstarter, Relaunch Planned

A Kickstarter for a board game called Shovel Knight: Dungeon Duels appeared on the crowdfunding site this month for the project that looked to capture the spirit of the Shovel Knight game in a new way, but that crowdfunding project was cancel after raising over half of its funding. In an update shared after the cancellation to explain its reasoning behind ending the Kickstarter, Panda Cult Games said the crowdfunding opportunity will resume later with new pledge options.

When the project originally launched on Kickstarter, the game was available to those who pledged at least $70. Some thought this to be a big high for the game and made their concerns heard on the topic. The developer of the game attributed this pledge price to the costs of the 3D models which were included game.

For some though, the models would be one of the best features and the price point wasn’t an issue. To satisfy both parties, the Kickstarter’s relaunch will offer two different pledge levels, one with the models and the other without.

“One of the most common comments was about our base pledge price, and similar ideas on how to adjust it,” Panda Cult Games said in its update on Kickstarter. “Our original idea was for the board game to have beautiful models based on the incredible and lively art that carries so much of that Shovel Knight charm in it! That being said, models do introduce a certain price point issue, so we decided to create a brand new pledge level that will include a version of Shovel Knight: Dungeon Duels with standees instead of models! This will dramatically reduce the barrier of entry from $70 to $30-$35.”

The two different pledge options can be found below with their respective prices and features.

Shovel Knight: Dungeon Duels 2D, priced at $30-$35. This version will trade out models for standees, reducing the costs but still giving you all the fun of the boardgame!

Shovel Knight: Dungeon Duels 3D, priced at the original $70 level. This version will contain highly detailed pre-assembled models in colored plastic.

A preview of the game being played can be seen in the video at the top, and Panda Cult Games said more videos will be released as the team prepares to relaunch the Kickstarter.

Thanks, DualShockers.