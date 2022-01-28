New Shovel Knight Game Reveal Teased Ahead of G4 Stream

Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games has announced a special stream set to take place next week on G4’s Twitch channel. The stream is the third official “Yacht Club Presents,” and the company is promising that something very big will be showcased during the stream. The developer has used a few different adjectives to describe the announcement, including “megaton” and “groundbreaking.” While “groundbreaking” gets tossed around a lot by developers, it’s also the kind of word you’d associate with a character that happens to wield a shovel as a weapon! It seems like a good bet the character’s future will be revealed soon.

The G4 stream will take place February 1st at 2 p.m. PT. You can find the G4 Twitch channel right here, and the announcement Tweet can be found embedded below.

The original Shovel Knight game released in 2014, and it quickly became a critical and commercial success. Since then, Yacht Club Games has released several DLC expansions, and last month saw the release of a spin-off called Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. Another spin-off, Shovel Knight Dig, is set to release later this year. The character has also made a plethora of cameos, guest-starring in games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Yooka-Laylee, Cyber Shadow, and more.

Despite all of this, Shovel Knight has never received a direct sequel! In the past, Yacht Club Games has teased the idea of creating a third-person platformer called Shovel Knight 64. In 2018, the developer even took the joke a step further with an April Fools’ Day “announcement” for Shovel Knight 64 on the Commodore 64. It’s possible the 3D platformer could finally be revealed for real this time, or the company could be working on something else, entirely. In addition to the groundbreaking announcement, the stream will feature “a selection of games that have brand new content currently in development.” As such, there should be plenty of exciting things for fans of Yacht Club Games to discover next week!

Are you a fan of Shovel Knight? What would you like to see revealed next week?