New Shovel Knight Update For The Nintendo Switch Brings Video Capture Support

Good news for Shovel Knight fans on the Nintendo Switch! The developers over at Yacht Club Games are looking to take the Switch features to the next level and the planned update will do just that. The studio themselves took to Twitter to announce that one highly demanded feature will in fact be making its way onto the hybrid console:

Video recording on Switch will be supported in SK’s next update, most likely with King of Cards next year. — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) November 24, 2017

The response may have been short and to the point, but it is a pretty big deal for fans of the latest console from the Big N. Video capturing capabilities have been a sought out feature since launch, and only recently did we start seeing it make its way onto games. Most notable is the Skyrim Switch port, but it looks like Shovel Knight is looking to keep that momentum going.

The video capture feature was first rolled out during Nintendo‘s mid-October update. This allows players to record up to 30 seconds of gameplay to make it sharable on both Facebook and Twitter, but it’s not as accessible as many would like. Luckily, more developers are taking note and wanting to implement this into their Switch versions of popular games.

As the Tweet suggests, the upcoming update can be expected alongside the King of Cards DLC, which will be making its rounds in 2018. Until then, we patiently wait and see what other titles will be making similar updates to compliment the latest Switch feature.

For those unfamiliar with the Nintendo Switch Shovel Knight port:

“Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is the full and complete edition of Shovel Knight, a sweeping classic action adventure game series with awesome gameplay, memorable characters, and an 8-bit retro aesthetic! Become Shovel Knight, wielder of the Shovel Blade, as he runs, jumps, and battles in a quest for his lost beloved. Take down the nefarious knights of the Order of No Quarter and their menacing leader, The Enchantress.

But that’s not everything! Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove will feature three additional campaigns that are games all unto themselves! Take control of Plague Knight, and Specter Knight on adventures of their own, with King Knight joining later as a free update! Together, they form a grand and sweeping saga!

With a fully cooperative campaign, a full-featured challenge mode, body swap mode, and a 4 player battle mode (Coming soon!) you’ll be digging for a long time. With Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, you get it all. Uphold the virtues of Shovelry, earn relics and riches, and discover the true meaning of shovel justice!”