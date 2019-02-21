Showtime’s ‘Halo’ Series Lands New Director of ‘Black Mirror’ Fame

Remember that Halo TV series that the team behind the project swore we were just going to love? Many fans of Master Chief and the gang have been wondering just what the heck happened to that and why no new news has been revealed about the upcoming show. Luckily, new details reveal that the show is officially back in action as it moves forward with new director, Black Mirror’s Otto Bathurst.

The director reveal comes after months of feverent searching for the perfect fit to bring the Xbox series to life once more. Bathurst is currently set to head numerous episodes of the new series as well as executive producing the latest live-action adventure alongside Awake’s Kyle Killen as the writer and current showrunner.

The 10 episode series is also under the umbrella of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, with production originally supposed to begin early this year. Unfortunately, the production schedule was pushed back once the previous director, Rupert Wyatt, announced his exit from the project back in December during early casting.

We first learned about the television series back in 2014, though news about its production soon went from hot to cold when “first dibs” were up in the air regarding Showtime and directly being available on Xbox consoles. Since it is an Xbox exclusive franchise, one that Microsoft holds dear, the back and forth was understandable, though it appears to be water under the bridge moving forward.

With HBO’s Game of Thrones series coming to a close, and Amazon’s own Lord of the Rings series making some serious headway, this is Showtime‘s chance to get back into the game of this particular niche in the community. The Halo community is strong and long-standing and one we’re sure Showtime is taking extra steps to ensure is being done right.

What do you hope to see in the Halo TV series? Are you excited to see the team handling it or were you hoping for a different name attached? Sound off with what you hope to see in the comment section below, and tell us what you want the upcoming show to offer!

